'Heart goes out to those families': Police chief seeks information in Vancouver shooting that killed 2 young adults, injured 2 others

Four people were hit by gunfire at a college going away party Sunday, and police have not made arrests.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department is asking the public to come forward with information about a deadly shooting over the weekend that cut several young lives short.

"Our detectives have been working around the clock," said chief Jeff Mori.

Shots rang out at a house party on East 11th Street near Nob Hill Drive at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, police said. The event was a college going away party with about 50 people in attendance.

Four people were hit by gunfire, leaving two dead and another two seriously injured. Police did not have exact ages of everyone involved, but said the victims ranged in age from 17 to 20 years old.

"My heart goes out to those families," Mori said. "It's a loss not just for them, but it's a loss for our entire community."

A neighbor who wanted to only be identified as "Kay" was awakened by the sound of bullets flying early Sunday morning.

"They were like really fast," Kay said. "I could hear feet on the sidewalk just running...Super, super sad. It's just so much tragedy going on right now."

Police have not made arrests yet, and Mori made a plea to the public.

"If you know someone who was at that party, or if you yourself were at that party and you have some information, please give the Vancouver Police a call," Mori urged.

In this generally quiet neighborhood, Kay said the impact of growing gun violence across the country echoes loudly.