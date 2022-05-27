Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden believes Congress should examine police response in Uvalde, Texas

Sen. Wyden is also pushing for stricter gun laws across the country.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Senator Ron Wyden spoke with reporters Friday, calling for an inquiry into how police responded to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside an elementary, killing at least 19 students and two teachers.

"Should there be an inquiry, investigation? Absolutely," Wyden said.

Sen. Wyden's comments come on the same day new information was released about the police department's handling of the situation. The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety announced officers waited in a hallway of the school for more than 45 minutes rather than entering adjoining classrooms. They said officers believed the gunman was barricaded inside, and children were no longer at risk.

Additionally, Sen. Wyden said the U.S. needs more common sense gun laws. He said there needs to be laws in place that will prevent mass shootings, but also the gun violence plaguing Portland.

Sen. Wyden called for universal background checks, raising the age limit to buy guns, and banning assault weapons. He said the measures would not infringe on the rights of law abiding gun owners.

Sen. Wyden said U.S. senators will be home for the next seven to 10 days and this will be the most important time in the history of the drive to find common ground for common sense gun safety.

"If there are Republican senators who don't have the moral courage to act, or at least try to prevent more of these massacres, I personally think they should hang it up, go home, and let someone else have the job," Wyden said.