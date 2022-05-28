Police: Two people wounded by gunfire in St. Johns on Friday afternoon

Portland police said that there was no one hurt at the scene when officers arrived late Friday afternoon, but two people later turned up with gunshot wounds.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police say that two people were hospitalized after a reported shooting in the St. Johns area of North Portland late Friday afternoon — the second instance of gunfire in that area within the space of a single day.

A Portland Police Bureau (PPB) spokesman said that officers responded for reports of a shooting just before 4:30 p.m. to the area of North Midway Avenue and North Richards Street. When they arrived, officers found evidence of gunfire but no apparent victims.

Later that day, a woman suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. PPB said that her injuries were serious but are not believed to be life-threatening.

Also after the initial call, police responded to a report from the 9600 block of North Columbia that someone had been shot. That person, a man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were likewise not believed to be life-threatening.

PPB said that both injuries are believed to be connected to the Midway shooting. Investigators from the Enhanced Community Safety Team and Focused Intervention Team responded to follow up on the case.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, PPB said.

Early Friday morning, Portland police had responded to another report of a shooting, this one at a home near North Columbia Boulevard and North Bank Street. PPB said that officers found a man dead inside the home.

No arrests have been made in the earlier case, and PPB made no indication that the two shootings were connected despite their proximity — just a few blocks away from one another.

Portland is on pace to break the record for number of homicides for the second time in two years. In 2021, 90 people were killed across the city. That was up from 57 homicides in 2020, and a sharp increase from 36 homicides in 2019.

The vast majority of recent homicides have been incidents of gun violence.