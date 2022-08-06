One person killed in North Portland shooting overnight

Portland police have not yet identified the victim and no arrests have been made.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police say they have launched an investigation after a shooting in the East Columbia neighborhood left one person dead overnight.

Shortly after 2 a.m. in the early hours of Saturday morning, officers from the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct responded to a report of someone shot in the 1100 block of North Schmeer Road, just south of an Amazon warehouse and near the old Portland Meadows site.

Officers arrived on scene to find one person dead, Portland police said. There were no suspects at the scene when police arrived, and no arrests have been made. Police likewise did not release any information about potential suspects.

PPB's homicide unit responded to the scene. North Schmeer Road was closed between North Horseshoe Avenue and North Whitaker Road for the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0466, or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0889, and reference case number 22-210609.