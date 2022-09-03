Watch live: Community group to call for policy changes to address Portland's increasing gun violence

The No Hate Zone said it is "desperately seeking and asking for immediate action to save lives."

PORTLAND, Ore. — The No Hate Zone, a Portland-based organization that advocates for racial justice, will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. at Dawson Park in North Portland on Wednesday. They plan to discuss rising gun violence in the city, which is disproportionately impacting people of color.

It comes just over a week after a fatal shooting in broad daylight at Dawson Park on March 1. The victim, Mark Johnson, was Black. The suspect, Joseph Banks, is accused of shooting two other people in the same neighborhood one day earlier; both victims survived.

The news conference will be held on the anniversary of another deadly shooting at Dawson Park. Titus McNack was shot and killed near the park — also during the daytime — on March 9, 2021. No arrests have been reported in that case.

The No Hate Zone said it is "desperately seeking and asking for immediate action to save lives," citing Portland Police statistics showing in 2020, the victim in 68.5% of shooting homicides in the city was a person of color.

The No Hate Zone says it will call for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to take three actions:

Declare a state of emergency in Portland around gun violence, with a focus on the impact on people of color, specifically Black men

Create a task force to address gun violence within the next two weeks

Identify local, state and federal funding to invest $10 million into the Black community, supporting community organizations addressing gun violence

"The $650,000 recently awarded to five different groups is appreciated but it took over a year to give out and will not have the impact needed to address the gun violence immediately and long term," Sam Sachs, the organization's founder, said in a news release.

"I know and recognize the urgency with which we need to act in response to the gun violence in our city. It’s why I’ve worked in partnership with the city’s Office of Violence Prevention to invest more than $3.5 million since May of last year. Those investments fund work in the community for both immediate intervention and long term prevention efforts," said Portland Commissioner Carmen Rubio in a statement. "And as announced just last week, I am very interested in replicating the collaborative effort among Park Rangers, our transportation bureau, police and the Mt. Scott community to other areas of our city. We need to be responding in all the ways that we can to reduce this violence."

KGW will stream the 2 p.m. news conference live on KGW.com and on YouTube.