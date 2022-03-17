Mayor Wheeler will give 'status report' on Portland gun violence at press conference

There have been 22 homicides in Portland so far this year, most of them the result of gun violence.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a press conference at 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning to provide what his office called a "status report" on efforts to combat continued gun violence in the city.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Gabriel, Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristen Snowden, and Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell are scheduled to speak at the briefing, joined by other Portland Police Bureau (PPB) staff and community partners.

The initiative to end gun violence in Portland has included coordination between city, county, federal, and community-based organizations, Wheeler's office said in a press release.

Some of the same police and government officials scheduled to speak at Thursday's press conference attended a virtual Q & A session hosted by the Portland Peace Initiative on Tuesday night. They acknowledged that Portland still has a long way to go.

"We know if we are doing well just by the number of shootings going down. As a result, the number of shooting injuries going down and the number of homicides going down," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Kieran Ramsey. "Unfortunately, that's not the case right now. We are on a record-setting pace, yet again."