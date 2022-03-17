Mayor Wheeler will give 'status report' on Portland gun violence at press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a press conference at 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning to provide what his office called a "status report" on efforts to combat continued gun violence in the city.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Gabriel, Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristen Snowden, and Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell are scheduled to speak at the briefing, joined by other Portland Police Bureau (PPB) staff and community partners.
The initiative to end gun violence in Portland has included coordination between city, county, federal, and community-based organizations, Wheeler's office said in a press release.
There have been 22 homicides in Portland since the beginning of 2022, most of them shootings. Thus far, the city is on pace to outstrip the record number of homicides last year.
Some of the same police and government officials scheduled to speak at Thursday's press conference attended a virtual Q & A session hosted by the Portland Peace Initiative on Tuesday night. They acknowledged that Portland still has a long way to go.
"We know if we are doing well just by the number of shootings going down. As a result, the number of shooting injuries going down and the number of homicides going down," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Kieran Ramsey. "Unfortunately, that's not the case right now. We are on a record-setting pace, yet again."
The Portland City Council disbanded PPB's Gun Violence Reduction Team during the wave of racial justice protests of 2020. Since then, the city has gradually debuted other teams designed to investigate and address shootings — beginning with the Focused Intervention Team in January, and followed by the Enhanced Community Safety Team in February.