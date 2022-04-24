Man shot and killed in SE Portland's Buckman neighborhood early Sunday morning

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Southeast Ninth Avenue and Ash Street around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in a shooting in Southeast Portland's Buckman neighborhood early Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a news release.

Officers with PPB's Central Precinct responded to the intersection of Southeast Ninth Avenue and Ash Street about 1:15 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting but no victim.

They later learned that the victim had possibly left in a private vehicle and was dropped off at Legacy Emanuel hospital where he was determined to be dead, police said. Detectives with PPB's homicide unit responded to investigate.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's office will determine the victim's cause and manner of death. His name has not yet been released.

One day earlier, on Saturday, PPB responded to a separate fatal shooting near the intersection of Southeast 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. The bureau identified the victim as 52-year-old Jose Monroy Castaneda. His death was ruled a homicide.

Coming off a year of record gun violence in 2021, Portland is on track to have its deadliest year on record this year. At least 31 people have been killed in Portland in 2022 so far, including 30 people who died by gunfire.

Anyone with information about the Buckman shooting is asked to contact Det. Joe Corona at joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov/503-823-0508 or Det. Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov/503-823-1040. Reference case number 22-108176.