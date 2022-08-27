Man found dead after a shooting in Old Town

An overnight shooting on Friday leaves one man dead. No arrests have been made according to Portland police.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed following a shooting Friday night in Portland's Old Town, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB responded at 9:27 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street and found a man who was shot.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Several blocks around the Old Town area were closed late Friday night.

Northwest 6th Avenue was closed between Northwest Flanders Street and Northwest Hoyt Street and 5th Avenue was closed between Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest Broadway while homicide and crime scene investigators worked the scene.

The man who was killed has not been identified but will be released once the Medical Examiner can confirm the cause of death and after family members have been notified.

OTHER STORIES: Portland police release video of Old Town gun battle that led to 2 arrests

No arrest has been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-3774, or Detective Michael Schmerber at michael.schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-230445.

Portland's Old Town neighborhood has been the site of several shootings and altercations in recent months, often late at night. Private security has increased in the area, and business leaders have rallied to press the city for more actin to address neighborhood concerns.

In late July, a shooting in Portland's Old Town entertainment district resulted in the death of a 19-year-old and at least two other people injured.