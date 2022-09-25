Sunday morning shooting near NE Portland hotel leaves man dead

The shooting outside a hotel near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Street is being investigated as a homicide.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning near a Howard Johnson hotel in northeast Portland.

Portland police responded at 3:24 a.m. to a report of a shooting outside the hotel in the 8200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard, near Northeast 82nd Street.

When officers arrived, they located a man who was hurt. Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made to date.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau are investigating the fatal shooting as a homicide.

Access to some area parking lots was restricted during the investigation, police said. However, no public streets were closed.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0395, or Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0256.

Portland has been facing an ongoing uptick in shootings and gun violence. Between January and July of 2022, the Portland Police Bureau responded to 788 shootings. There were 721 shootings during the same time frame in 2021, 373 in 2020 and 233 in 2019.

Portland also saw a record-breaking 90 homicides in 2021. Of that number, 68 people died in shootings. There have been more than 61 homicides in the city so far this year, the vast majority of them the result of gun violence.

