Family of man shot and killed by deputies in 2020 sues the Clark County Sheriff's Office

Kevin Peterson Jr. was shot by Clark County deputies in October of 2020 after they pursued him from the site of an alleged drug deal near Vancouver.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The family of a black man that was shot and killed by deputies is suing the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Kevin Peterson Jr. died in a failed drug sting in October of 2020.

The family said during a press conference on Wednesday that one of the goals of the lawsuit is requiring law enforcement officers to get more training.

Family members said they are still in pain over the death of Peterson. Tammy Bell is Peterson's mother. She and other family members were joined by attorney Mark Lindquist.

"It's been 574 days," Bell said. "I have not seen him on any holidays, Mother's Day, Christmas ... it's terrible."

In addition to the overarching agency, the lawsuit names Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins and deputy Jonathan Feller — one of several officers who shot at Peterson. Feller is also the officer who shot and killed off-duty police officer Donald Sahota in January, mistaking Sahota for a suspect during a chaotic manhunt in January.

"In a relatively short period of time, Clark County deputies have shot and killed three unnecessarily: Kevin Peterson, Jenoah Donald and most recently officer Sahota," Lindquist said. "Had Clark County responded appropriately to the Kevin Peterson shooting, had there been more discipline and training, Jenoah and officer Sahota would still be alive."