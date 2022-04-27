Homicide victim identified in April 11 shooting in North Portland

Robert Chambers, 59, was shot near North Cook Street and Gantenbein Avenue on April 11 and died at the hospital from his injuries. No arrests have been made.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) on Wednesday identified the homicide victim from an April 11 shooting in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood as Robert Chambers. He was 59 years old.

PPP said the medical examiner's office determined that Chambers' manner and cause of death was homicide by gunshot wound.

On April 11 at 10:09 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near North Cook Street and Gantenbein Avenue, where they found Chambers suffering from a gunshot wound. Chambers was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injury.

Detectives with PPB's homicide unit continue to investigate the shooting. Police haven't released any suspect information and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the April 11 shooting is asked to contact Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773 in reference to case number 22-96746.

Portland has seen at least 31 homicides so far in 2022, and most of the victims were killed in shooting incidents, continuing a wave of gun violence that gripped the city last year.