Police arrest suspect in connection with deadly Hillsboro shooting

Juan Javier Moncivais, 40, was found dead in a Hillsboro parking lot in the early hours of Monday morning.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro police announced Friday that they had arrested the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened shortly after midnight on Monday morning, leaving one man dead in a parking lot.

Police officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. to the corner of a parking lot at Southeast 11th Avenue and Southeast Walnut Street following a report of gunshots heard in the area. At the scene, officers found the body of Juan Javier Moncivais, 40, lying on the ground.

Detectives quickly determined that Moncivais had been shot to death, but could not immediately discern his identity, nor the identity of the shooter. Police kept Walnut Street closed between 10th Avenue and 12th Avenue for seven hours during the investigation.

Two days later, Hillsboro police revealed that they'd identified Moncivais, a resident of Hillsboro.

On Friday, Hillsboro detectives and the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team — the county's answer to SWAT — arrested a suspect in Moncivais' murder, identified as Enrique Tapia, 32. He was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon then booked into the Washington County Jail.

The shooting in Hillsboro was one of several that happened across the metro area last weekend.

On July 8, one person was shot and killed while a second person was injured near Southeast Powell and 112th Avenue in Portland, police said. Officers locked down the neighborhood looking for suspects. Several people were detained the next day, but police have not announced any arrests.

Police also have not yet made any arrests in a Sunday night shooting that left a man dead near Northeast 12th Avenue and Prescott in Portland.