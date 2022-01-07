Gresham MAX station shooting victim dies; police launch homicide investigation

The shooting happened at the MAX station on East Burnside Street and Southeast 162nd Avenue. Several MAX lines in the area were impacted.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police have confirmed that a man hospitalized after a shooting at a MAX station Friday morning has since died. The case has now transitioned into a homicide investigation.

The shooting was reported just after 5 a.m. at the MAX station on East Burnside Street and Southeast 162nd Avenue. Two men were on the westbound MAX platform when one of them shot the other before leaving the area.

The adult male victim was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries. Police are not releasing any identifying information for the time being, pending an autopsy and family notification.

Gresham police provided a vague description of the suspect as a man in his late teens to early twenties. He'd reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

The case is now being investigated by the East County Major Crimes Team. Gresham police said investigators what led to the shooting and if there was any connection between the victim and the shooter.