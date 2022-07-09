Gresham police spread thin overnight by two separate gunfights

Police said that no one was reported hurt in either shooting, one of which happened in downtown Gresham and the other in a southeast neighborhood.

GRESHAM, Ore. — The Gresham Police Department said that its resources were taxed overnight following two separate "gunfights" that unfolded on opposite sides of the city. Miraculously, there were no known injuries in either shooting.

Police responded to the first shooting at 2:30 a.m. between the 100 and 200 blocks of North Main Avenue, near Main City Park. Witnesses reported seeing at least one person shooting, described by Gresham police as an adult Black male, who may have been associated with a white sedan. Officers recovered more than a dozen 9mm bullet casings at the scene.

While investigators were still busy on the first scene, a second shooting happened around 3:11 a.m. near the 3700 block of Southeast 21st Drive, between Highway 26 and Southeast Orient Drive.

According to the initial Gresham police investigation, unidentified Black males in a "non-descript car" fired into a home. The unidentified occupants of the home reportedly returned fire, then got into a car and chased the initial suspects through the neighborhood.

Investigators recovered 16 rifle and handgun bullet casings from the scene, spread along Southeast Barnes Road near Southeast 21st Drive, Southeast 23rd Street, and Southeast Scott Avenue.

"Both scenes were resource intensive, resulting in long wait-times for other priority calls," Gresham police said in a statement.

Anyone who witnessed either shooting or has video is asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719, or toll-free at 1-888-989-3505.