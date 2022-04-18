72-year-old Gresham man recovering from random drive-by shooting

James Guyton, 72, was shot in the back while driving on April 11. Police said the shooting appeared to be random.

GRESHAM, Ore. — A man is recovering from a drive-by shooting in Gresham last week and police are searching for clues about who did it.

Shards of glass scatter the pavement beneath James Guyton's car, which is now punctured by bullet holes.

Guyton, 72, was driving last Monday night, when he saw an SUV pull up behind him.

"Riding my bumper really close," he described.

Then as he was driving along Northwest Burnside Street near Civic Drive, he heard gunshots. His car windows shattered.

"They were shooting at my car," Guyton said.

He did not realize he was hit at first. Eventually, the SUV took off and Guyton drove home. That's when he noticed a hole in the back of his seat and blood on his shirt.

He called police and paramedics, then went to the hospital. He is expected to be OK, but the bullet is still in his body.

He did not know who the shooter was and police said the shooting appeared to be committed by a stranger.

"I'm thinking they had to be a coward to do that," Guyton said. "Wondering why someone would be out that time of night ready to shoot someone."

Police have not identified a suspect nor made arrests.