FBI offers $15K reward to help solve case of 26-year-old man killed in North Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon — Nearly one year ago, 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo was found shot and killed after walking around Northgate Park in a North Portland.

Portland police have not made an arrest for the killing of Perdomo. On Thursday, the FBI announced it's offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office, Matthew Schlegel believes that there were witnesses the night of his killing and is urging them to come forward.

“This week marks one year since his murder and we believe there were witnesses there that night who could help bring his family the closure they deserve. We hope the $15,000 reward will encourage anyone with information to reach out to the FBI,” said Schlegel.

On Aug. 14, 2022 officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 10 a.m. near North Fessenden Street and North Geneva Avenue. Police found Perdomo dead when they arrived. The medical examiner determined that Perdomo's manner and cause of death was homicide by gunshot wound, police said.

At the time of the killing, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) did not reveal what led up to the shooting or whether they were searching for any suspects connected to the case. The Portland Police Homicide Unit were investigating his death at the time.

“Adrian Perdomo was out for a walk when he was killed outside a Portland city park,” said Schlegel.

According to the FBI's Portland Field Office and PPB, they believe he was assaulted and then shot and killed. They also revealed that several shell casings were found near Perdomo at the time.

In addition to the $15,000 reward, multiple digital billboards across the Portland metro area will be displayed in hopes that someone will come forward.