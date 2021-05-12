'There is somebody to blame': FBI renews call for information on Portland woman's murder

Danae Williams was shot and killed near NE MLK and Dekum on May 12, 2021, but investigators said she had nothing to do with the gang dispute that took her life.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is pleading for somebody to come forward with information about the shooting death of Danae Williams on May 12, 2021.

"There is somebody to blame for this murder," Special Agent in Charge Kieran Ramsey said at a press conference Wednesday morning. "We want to find that person, those people."

Williams and a friend were sitting at a stoplight at Northeast MLK Boulevard and Dekum Street when a silver sedan drove up. Somebody inside started shooting at Williams and her friend in what investigators are calling a dispute between two rival gangs.

The friend was badly hurt and survived, but Williams did not. She died the following day.

"Danae had nothing to do with gang violence, with guns, with crime, or anything like that," Ramsey said. "She was simply in a car. That car was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Some of Williams' family and friends were in attendance at Wednesday's press conference, but were too distraught to speak to reporters. Ramsey read a statement on their behalf.

"The tragedy that struck the community is something our family and friends will never be able to get over," Ramsey read. "Unfortunately there haven't been any answers provided as to who killed her. One year has passed and the community is still left with no answers."

That means no justice for Williams, an innocent victim of the gun violence plaguing the Rose City. This year alone, at least 34 people have been killed in more than 500 shootings. Last year, 69 people were killed in more than 1,300 shootings.

"Gun violence doesn't discriminate in who it harms," Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Afton Coppedge said. "We see organized crime cases, gang related cases, domestic violence cases and random acts of violence that take the lives of innocent people, innocent people like Danae Williams."

Authorities say that's all the more reason for people to pick up the phone and call law enforcement if they know who is to blame for Danae Williams' murder.

"This is the face of gun violence still sitting here traumatized, grieving significantly," Ramsey said. "This is where the community needs to step up for these folks right here. They are of the community. They're from this community. They deserve justice. Danae deserves justice."