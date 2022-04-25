Father of four gunned down in Southeast Portland

Jose Monroy Castaneda's family does not know who would want to harm him or why.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The daughter of a man gunned down in Portland over the weekend is pleading for peace.

"We have to come together and start showing empathy and love to one another," Laurel Monroy said.

Monroy says her dad, Jose Monroy Castaneda, was out for a walk when he was shot and killed near Southeast 136th and Powell early Saturday.

"He was a great dad, a great son, a great husband, a great uncle," Monroy said. "He was such a good person, such a good man."

Monroy says family does not know who would want to harm the 52-year-old husband and father of four. It leads family to believe Jose was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"You wouldn't imagine this happening to him of all people," Monroy said. "He wasn't part of anything. It seems so random and seems like bad luck."

Detectives are not saying much about Jose's killing. They are also tight-lipped about a second deadly shooting at Southeast 9th and Ash early Sunday morning. What is clear is that since the start of the year, 30 people have been killed in more than 450 shootings across Portland.

"This can't keep going on," Monroy said. "It needs to stop. It's hurting families and causing pain and you wouldn't wish this on anyone."

Monroy said her dad's murder has turned her and her family's world upside down, and there is no telling when life will seem normal again. She said an arrest in the case would mean a lot.

"We want the people who did this to experience justice and be put away for taking my dad away," Monroy said.

Anyone with information about either of the deadly shootings is urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.