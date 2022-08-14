'We're living in a lawless town': Cousin of man killed in Southeast Portland wants answers

Portland police said a man was fatally shot Wednesday in Powellhurst-Gilbert; family identified the man as Dejohntae Campbell

PORTLAND, Ore. — We're hearing from the family of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

The victim's cousin wants answers as police continue to search for a suspect.

Shawnte Harris said his cousin, 42-yr-old Dejohntae Campbell, was the man who was shot to death Wednesday night in Southeast Portland. He doesn't think it was a random act and believes his cousin was targeted.

Harris says his cousin had recently voiced concerns for his life. "He contacted some family members and he told them that they were people after him," he said.

Portland Police have not said if this was a random or targeted shooting, but we do know officers responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday night on Southeast Bush Street near Southeast 134th Avenue. They said the shooter or shooters took off and confirmed one person was dead. No arrests have been made.

"We're living in a lawless town, basically," Harris said. "The police are going to the crime scene and putting their little numbers at where the bullets were, and then they clean up the scene and then it's off to the next one because there's already another in progress."

Since 2020, the uptick of fatal violence in Portland has been rapid and unprecedented. Police cite a lack of resources — fewer patrol officers and overworked homicide detectives can't keep up with the caseload.

"You know everybody said, defund the police ... well, this is what we got, so now what are we going to do?" said Harris.

As he mourns the loss of his cousin, Harris also pleads for the end of gun violence, saying he just wants people to come together.