'Shots fired' outside Clackamas Town Center; suspect in custody

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said there are no reported injuries at this point in the investigation.

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Officers from multiple agencies swarmed Clackamas Town Center on Friday evening for a report of "shots fired" in the parking lot.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said that a suspect was taken into custody. There was no indication that anyone had been hit by gunfire in the initial response, the agency said.

A tweet from the sheriff's office outlined these few details around 6:30 p.m. As of 10 p.m., the agency had yet to release any further information.

