x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Gun Violence

'Shots fired' outside Clackamas Town Center; suspect in custody

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said there are no reported injuries at this point in the investigation.
Credit: KGW

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Officers from multiple agencies swarmed Clackamas Town Center on Friday evening for a report of "shots fired" in the parking lot.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said that a suspect was taken into custody. There was no indication that anyone had been hit by gunfire in the initial response, the agency said.

A tweet from the sheriff's office outlined these few details around 6:30 p.m. As of 10 p.m., the agency had yet to release any further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Candidates for Multnomah County Sheriff talk about their plans to address gun violence surge