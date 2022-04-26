Police identify man killed in weekend Buckman neighborhood shooting

Police said that friends loaded 30-year-old Nycole Griffin into a car and took him to the hospital, but he did not survive.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Buckman neighborhood early Sunday morning, one of two deadly shootings in the city within the space of 24 hours.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers from PPB's Central Precinct responded to reports of a shooting near Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Ash Street. Officers arrived to find evidence of a shooting, but learned that a gunshot victim may have left in a car.

According to PPB's update on Tuesday, 30-year-old Nycole Lashawne Griffin had been shot, and friends took him in a car to Legacy Emanuel Hospital for treatment. While PPB's initial statement indicated that he'd been dropped off at the hospital, the update clarified that Griffin's friends remained at the hospital to speak with authorities.

Griffin was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy performed by the Oregon State Medical Examiner confirmed that he died from a gunshot wound, ruling his death a homicide. His family was notified of his passing.

Just one day prior, PPB responded to a separate fatal shooting near the intersection of Southeast 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. The bureau identified the victim as 52-year-old Jose Monroy Castaneda. His death was ruled a homicide.

Coming off a year of record gun violence in 2021, Portland is on track to have its deadliest year on record this year. At least 31 people have been killed in Portland in 2022 so far, including 30 people who died by gunfire.