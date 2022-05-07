Beaverton man dies after shooting; police arrest roommate

Beaverton police said that the 37-year-old victim died of a gunshot wound after he was taken to the hospital Friday night.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Officers arrested a Beaverton man after his roommate was found shot on Friday evening and later died of his injuries, according to the Beaverton Police Department (BPD).

Beaverton police officers responded around 8:40 p.m. for a reported assault with a weapon at an address on Southwest Macorey Court, located near Hearthstone of Beaverton along Southwest Hall Boulevard. They arrived to find Levi Benjamin Pierce, 37, suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders worked to stabilize Pierce at the scene, then rushed him to a local hospital. BPD said that he later died of his injuries.

An investigation of the scene led police to arrest Pierce's roommate, identified as Austin Bryan Sutton, 34. Sutton has been charged with murder and unlawful use of a weapon, and was booked into the Washington County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD's non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111 and reference case number 22-1260987.