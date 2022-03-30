Victim of deadly east Portland shooting was a father of eight, friends say

Friends tell KGW that Shaani Mohamed was shot and killed while driving for Uber near Northeast 82nd and Milton late Sunday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's immigrant and refugee community is mourning the loss of a beloved member after a deadly shooting on the east side of the city Sunday night.

"It's difficult for our community," Musse Olol said. "It's hard to move forward. He was a well-liked member of the community."

Olol is remembering his friend, Shaani Mohamed. The Somali refugee was shot and killed near the corner of Northeast 82nd and Milton late Sunday night. Olol says the husband and father of eight was driving for Uber when he was killed.

"He went out to earn a living for his family, something everyone does, but it's the last time he'll call his kids or hug his kids," Olol said.

It is beyond senseless to Olol. So, too, is the fact that Mohamed is the fourth person shot and killed near 82nd and Milton in the last eight months.

"No one thought about someone who ran away from Somalia with his family because of the certain violence to be dying on the streets of Portland," Olol said.

Unfortunately, the streets of Portland have seen a lot of bloodshed in 2022. Since the start of the year, more than 20 people have been killed in more than 370 confirmed shootings.

"That is an unacceptable statistic," Olol said. "Every citizen should be safe in our city."

Sadly, that is not the case. For proof, look no further than the shooting death of Shaani Mohamed. His family is hoping for an arrest in the case.

"We're all part of the city," Olol said. "We're all Portlanders who live around this area. That means one killer who could potentially kill another one of us is being caught."