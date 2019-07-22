Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence that may be disturbing to some readers

SPOKANE, Wash. – Newly filed court documents are providing new details about the suspect in a woman’s murder at her home in northwest Spokane.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Alyssa Dodd, 20, a homicide after she died from blunt head injuries.

Bryce Thompson, 19, was taken into custody in Montana last week in connection to Dodd’s death. Court documents say he is under investigation for second-degree murder.

Police responded to a home in the Emerson-Garfield neighborhood on July after reports of a dead body. Dodd, her sister and Thompson lived in the home together, according to court documents.

When police arrived at the home, Dodd’s sister told them it was obvious she had died as a result of violence, according to court documents. She also said that Thompson, identified as the victim’s boyfriend, fled the scene in her car.

The victim’s sister told police that Thompson was “acting weird” on the day Dodd’s body was found, according to court documents.

The suspect also told Dodd's sister that she was nauseous and not feeling well, according to the documents.

When the victim’s sister returned home after running errands later that day, she went into the bedroom Dodd and Thompson shared. She found Dodd covered in blood with plastic bag over her face and duct tape around her neck, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Dodd’s sister attempted CPR and called for help.

Dodd’s sister also told police there were numerous weapons in the home and a handgun in her car, but she did not know if they were used in her sister’s death, according to court documents. She added that Thompson was aware of the weapons.

According to court documents, Dodd’s sister had surveillance cameras in the home but they were not turned on that day.

When police searched the home on July 19, a detective found a hitch ball mount that appeared to have blood and body material on it, according to court documents. A hitch ball mount is a metal insert used to attach a vehicle to a hitch.

The detective said he also believed that the hitch ball mount could have been used as a weapon to strike and kill Dodd, according to court documents.

The detective also found plastic sheeting wrapped around the victim’s face consistent with plastic sheeting he saw in the lining of the ceiling, according to court documents.

According to court documents, the detective also found a folding knife on the basement floor.

At last check, Thompson was being held in the Missoula County Jail on a fugitive warrant. His bond is set at $1 million.