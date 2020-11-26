Group breaks windows, tags SE Portland businesses with graffiti

At least 10 businesses, including grocery stores, banks, an auto service center, a mailing center and local business storefronts were damaged.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police made three arrests early Thursday morning after a group of people walked through Southeast Portland, breaking windows and tagging businesses with graffiti, according to police.

At least 10 businesses, including grocery stores, banks, an auto service center, a package distribution and mailing center and local business storefronts were damaged, police said.

Police received multiple reports after 1 a.m. that a group of people, all dressed in black clothing, were walking down Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and breaking windows as they went.

Officers responded and found a group near Southeast 37th Avenue and Harrison Street that matched the description provided by callers. Police said members of the group were carrying "evidence" that connected them to the vandalism. One of the people in the group was carrying a semi-automatic pistol, police said.

The damage occurred between Southeast 41st Avenue and 33rd Avenue along Hawthorne Street, in both the Sunnyside and Richmond neighborhoods.

Police said that based on witness statements, more people were involved in the crimes and police will continue to investigate to determine their identities.

Not many businesses were left untouched by vandals overnight along SE Hawthorne Blvd. Wells Fargo took a big hit with graffiti, broken windows and a smashed ATM. 3 people have been arrested at this point. @KGWNews #vandalism #PortlandOregon pic.twitter.com/9EJOHftvZ3 — Eric Patterson (@KGWphotog) November 26, 2020

The following information was released about the three people who were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail: