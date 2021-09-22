Road rage led to shooting outside Gresham Walmart, court documents say

The victim reportedly cut off the suspect on SE Powell Blvd before dropping off his wife and kids at the store. His wife said she heard the gunshots from inside.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A road rage incident appears to have led to a fatal shooting in the Gresham Walmart parking lot Monday evening.

According to court documents obtained by KGW, the suspect, 26-year-old Daniel Hipshman, was driving a white pickup truck when a GMC Yukon SUV cut him off.

The other driver, 38-year-old Dashawn Hudson, was on the way to the store with his wife and four kids in the vehicle when it happened, Hudson's wife told police.

The suspect retaliated by cutting off the family's SUV before Hudson pulled into the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot. A short time later, one of the kids said from the backseat that the pickup was following them.

Hudson dropped off his family and they went inside the store. Then, court documents say, there was a confrontation in the parking lot between Hudson and Hipshman.

One witness said Hipshman pulled up in his white truck and started yelling at Hudson. The witness said Hudson got out of the GMC Yukon and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the suspect. There was more yelling and Hipshman allegedly fired two shots through his truck's passenger window, killing Hudson.

A couple other witnesses said Hipshman yelled something to the effect of "that's what you get for cutting me off." One said he circled the parking lot twice in his white pickup before driving away.

Hudson's wife said she heard the gunshots from inside the store. When she and her kids went outside, she found that her husband had been killed. An autopsy showed he died of two gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

A pistol-like BB gun was found near Hudson's body, and his wife confirmed that he kept a BB gun in the car.