Crime

Gresham police investigating suspicious death

Officers initially responded to the location at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare check on the occupants of an apartment.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gresham police and the East County Major Crimes Team are investigating a suspicious death in the 700 block of Southeast 185th Avenue in the Rockwood neighborhood.

Gresham police said officers initially responded to the location at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare check on the occupants of an apartment.

Police did not release any further information about the circumstances of the death. 

Officers said that based on preliminary information, they do not believe the public is in any danger. Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed something to call the Gresham Police tip line at 503-618-2719 or 1-888-989-3505.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

