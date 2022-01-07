1 man hospitalized after shooting at MAX station in Gresham; police search for suspect

The shooting happened at the MAX station on East Burnside Street and Southeast 162nd Avenue. TriMet said the blue and green lines in the area are impacted.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRESHAM, Ore. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a MAX station in Gresham Friday morning, police said. Officers are searching for the suspect.

The shooting was reported just after 5 a.m. at the MAX station on East Burnside Street and Southeast 162nd Avenue. Two men were on the westbound MAX platform when one of them shot the other person before leaving the area. Police have not released a suspect description.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police do not know his condition or the extent of his injuries.

As of 7 a.m., the investigation is impacting TriMet MAX lines in the area. In posts on Twitter, TriMet said the MAX Green Line is experiencing delays of up to an hour and shuttle buses are traveling between the Gateway Transit Center and Clackamas Town Center. It also said the Blue Line service is disrupted, but riders can take shuttle buses between the Gateway Transit Center and 172nd Avenue.