Gresham police seek information in shooting that injured teenager

GRESHAM, Ore. — A teenager was struck by gunfire near the intersection of Southeast Division Street and 182nd Avenue on Monday morning, according to Gresham police.

Police said the teen ran to a nearby school for help, where school staff cared for the student until police and medical responders got there. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries police said are not life-threatening.

Police indicated the shooting happened in a shopping center parking lot.

Police did not release information about any suspects.