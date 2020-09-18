Gresham police shoot man who drew gun during stolen vehicle stop

Gresham Police investigating an incident after at least one officer shot a man who drew a gun during a vehicle stop. The car the man was driving was reported stolen.

PORTLAND, Ore — Detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating after at least one Gresham Police officer shot a man who pulled a gun on officers during a stop. They pulled the man over because the car he was driving was reported stolen.

At 6:50 p.m., Gresham Police said they responded to the report of a suspicious car in an apartment complex parking lot in the 800 block of Southeast 187th Avenue. A caller provided 911 operators with a license plate and responding officers learned the car was reported stolen.

Officers followed the car to Southeast 181st Avenue and Southeast Ash Street where they stopped the vehicle, police said. The driver of the car, a white male, drew a gun and police say that is when at least one Gresham officer shot the driver.

First aid was applied and he was taken to the hospital. His condition was not known, police said.