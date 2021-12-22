Gresham police search for murder suspect

Isaac Bynum Jr. is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Seneca Alexander in Southwest Portland on Aug. 24.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police are asking for help to find a man accused of murdering a 17-year-old Portland boy in August.

The Multnomah County Circuit Court has issued an arrest warrant to 26-year-old Isaac Bynum Jr. for murder in the second-degree.

On Aug. 24, officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Northeast 8th Street and Northeast Hood Avenue. Police found evidence of a shooting, but did not find any victims.

Shortly after, 911 callers reported that someone appeared to be injured inside a parked vehicle near Southeast Division Street and Southeast 182nd Avenue.

Gresham police said 17-year-old Seneca Alexander had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but died. The medical examiner's office determined Alexander's death a homicide.

Detectives investigating the case have identified Bynum as the suspect.

Anyone who knows where Bynum may be, or anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Gresham police's tipline at (503) 618-2719 or 1-888-989-3505.

More than 80 people have been killed in Portland this year, making 2021 the deadliest year in the city's modern history.