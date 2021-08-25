Gresham police looking for tips in 17-year-old's murder

Gresham police are asking anyone who may know anything about the murder of Seneca Alexander to give them a call.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police are asking anyone with information about the murder of a 17-year-old Portland boy to contact them.

According to authorities, at around 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 24, Gresham police responded to multiple shots fired calls in the area of Northeast Ninth Street and Northeast Hood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found only evidence of a shooting but no victim.

Shortly after, a 911 call came in about a car stopped near Southeast Division Street and Southeast 182nd Avenue. The caller said that someone inside seemed to be injured. When police went to the scene, they found 17-year-old Seneca Alexander suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Gresham police detectives and members of the East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team (MCT) are leading this investigation. They are processing evidence and investigating leads, trying to determine what led to this incident and who shot Seneca.