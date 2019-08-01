GRESHAM, Ore. — A Gresham man has been sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for stealing hundreds of Amazon packages in December 2017.

Heriberto Villarino-Zamora, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated theft in the first degree. He was arrested after police investigated a tip about stolen property being sold on the app "OfferUp."

At Villarino-Zamora's residence, there were more than 200 Amazon packages found.

“After law enforcement arrested Heriberto Villarino-Zamora, Amazon was able to see the very next day the number of package thefts occurring in the metropolitan area drop drastically,” Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Kevin Demer said after Monday’s sentencing.

Villarino-Zamora had been working as a courier and had stolen packages for months and from other drivers. The value was estimated between $100,000 and $200,000.

He will have to repay $50,000, serve 1.5 years in prison and will be on two years of post prison supervision following his release.