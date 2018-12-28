GRESHAM, Ore. — A Gresham man was arrested Thursday morning on more than a dozen charges related to a child pornography and public indecency case.

Detectives talked with 30-year-old D-Jay David McKenzie about the case on Wednesday before taking him into custody on Thursday.

McKenzie allegedly had pornographic images of children, Gresham police said. He’s also accused of driving a blue sedan near juveniles and masturbating in front of them. McKenzie apparently recorded some of the encounters, according to police.

Investigators believe McKenzie may have exposed himself to children in Gresham, Southeast Portland and Clackamas County over the last several months.

Anyone who may have seen McKenzie engage in the described behavior is asked to contact detective Adam Wright at 503-618-2233 or at adam.wright@greshamoregon.gov.