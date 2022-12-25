Two Gresham residences damaged by gunfire Friday before Christmas

Shell casings were found near the residences and at two other Gresham locations Friday night; no injuries reported

GRESHAM, Ore. — At least two homes were hit by gunfire in shooting incidents Friday night in Gresham.

A total of four shooting incidents were reported to police after 8 p.m, the Gresham Police Department said. Shell casings were recovered at all four of the incidents.

Damage to residences was found at two shootings: near Southeast 216th Avenue and Southeast Ankeny Street at 8:13 p.m.; and in the 700 block of Southeast 182nd Avenue at 8:57 p.m.

Later that evening, gunfire was reported at two other locations: near Southeast 176th Place and Southeast Stark Street at 10:53 p.m., and in the 200 block of Southeast 176th Place at 11:22 p.m.

No injuries were reported at any of these incidents. Gresham Police said they had no reason at this time to believe any of them are connected.