Two Gresham residences damaged by gunfire Friday before Christmas

GRESHAM, Ore. — At least two homes were hit by gunfire in shooting incidents Friday night in Gresham.
A total of four shooting incidents were reported to police after 8 p.m, the Gresham Police Department said. Shell casings were recovered at all four of the incidents.
Damage to residences was found at two shootings: near Southeast 216th Avenue and Southeast Ankeny Street at 8:13 p.m.; and in the 700 block of Southeast 182nd Avenue at 8:57 p.m.
Later that evening, gunfire was reported at two other locations: near Southeast 176th Place and Southeast Stark Street at 10:53 p.m., and in the 200 block of Southeast 176th Place at 11:22 p.m.
No injuries were reported at any of these incidents. Gresham Police said they had no reason at this time to believe any of them are connected.
Police said they had no solid suspect information from any of the scenes.