GRESHAM, Ore. — Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in Gresham that police said stemmed from a confrontation between an armed resident and the apartment manager Friday afternoon.

The suspect is in custody.

A large number of police officers and firefighters responded to the scene near Northeast Hogan Drive and 20th Street.

Gresham police told KGW that a resident with a gun confronted the apartment manager over high rent.

At some point, a fire started in the suspect's apartment.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and police took the suspect into custody.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes and Hogan Drive was reopened.