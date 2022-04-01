Grand jury: No criminal wrongdoing in police fatal shooting of Portland man

A Gresham police officer and Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy shot Roma Kokhanevych, a suspected bank robber, after a chase that ended at an outdoor mall on Jan. 4.

A Multnomah County grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing by a police officer and a sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a 24-year-old man suspected of robbing a Gresham bank in January.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the district attorney made the announcement Monday. Gresham police officer Mark S. Smith and Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy Chad R. Phifer shot Portland resident Roman Ivan Kokhanevych after a chase that ended at a crowded outdoor mall on Jan. 4.

Police said Kokhanevych robbed a bank in Gresham, was spotted by deputies in Troutdale, then returned to Gresham and fired at pursuing officers while driving.

Kokhanevych and wife, Haley Hop, then carjacked an “innocent motorist” and ordered them to drive, police said in a statement.

It’s unclear if the motorist was in the car when police fired.

Police said Kokhanevych was a suspect in other Portland-area bank robberies, but he had not been charged with any related crimes.

Hop has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of robbery, attempt to commit a felony and unauthorized use of a vehicle stemming from the Jan. 4 incident.