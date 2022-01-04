Deputy, officer shoot and kill Gresham bank robbery suspect

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said the suspect opened fire on officers before he was killed. An alleged accomplice was taken into custody.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Authorities shot and killed a bank robbery suspect who opened fire on officers in Gresham Tuesday afternoon, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese told reporters during a news conference.

At 4:40 p.m., officers were called to an armed robbery at the KeyBank near Southeast Burnside Street and East Powell Boulevard in Gresham.

Sheriff Reese said the suspect, described as a white male, fled in a car with a female accomplice. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) and Gresham police responded and a chase ensued.

The suspect reportedly led officers to Troutdale then returned to Gresham and ended up on Northwest Civic Drive in the area of Gresham Station Shopping Center. Reese said the suspect shot at officers multiple times during the chase.

The sheriff said a deputy & a police officer shot and killed the male suspect. A female accomplice was arrested without incident. The victim of the carjacking is ok. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/qUFFzmsb2n — Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) January 5, 2022

At one point, the suspect and accomplice got out of the vehicle and carjacked another vehicle, Reese said.

A MCSO deputy and Gresham police officer opened fire, killing the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The female suspect was arrested and Reese did not say what charges she's expected to be facing. The carjacking victim was not hurt.

Authorities have not released any names of those who were involved.

The deputy and officer who discharged their weapons were placed on critical incident leave, which is standard protocol.

The East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team is leading the investigation. The team is comprised of Gresham police, MCSO, Oregon State Police, FBI, Port of Portland Police and the district attorney's office.