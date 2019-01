GLADSTONE, Ore. — A Gladstone police officer was hit by a drunk driver on New Year's Eve while on a traffic stop, police said.

Fortunately, the officer suffered only minor injuries and will return to duty today, the Gladstone Police Department reported.

The driver was arrested for DUII.

In a Facebook post, the department reminded drivers to "slow down and move over when approaching emergency lights," and also to not drink and drive.