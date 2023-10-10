Deputies search for man after pursuit, shots fired, attempted carjacking in Gaston

A shelter-in-place order was issued around 6:10 a.m. in Gaston but was lifted after less than an hour. The suspect has not been found.

GASTON, Ore. — Deputies continue to search for a man who led law enforcement on a pursuit Tuesday morning during which shots were fired from his vehicle, the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) reported.

After the pursuit ended, the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Zachery Phillips, ran from the vehicle and tried to carjack a community member, the sheriff's office said.

At around 6:09 a.m., deputies ordered residents of Gaston to shelter in place while members of the WCSO Tactical Negotiation Team searched for Phillips. At 6:40 a.m., the sheriff's office said the shelter in place was lifted and asked people in the community to call 911 if they see anything suspicious or know where Phillips is.

WCSO told KGW that one woman was arrested. She was one of two other people in the vehicle with Phillips, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect vehicle was towed, WCSO said.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is made available.

