CANBY, Ore. — In a scene that authorities described as "horrible," four people were killed in a home near Canby, Oregon late Saturday night.

The suspect, 42-year-old Mark Leo Gregory Gago, was apparently attempting to kill a child when he was shot and killed by deputies at the scene. That child's life was saved, deputies said.

According to early reports, the domestic violence incident happened close to 10:15 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 32000 block of South Barlow Road. The road is expected to be closed for much of Sunday.

The homicide victims were identified Sunday morning as Olivia Lynn Rose Gago, 9 months old; Shaina E. Sweitzer, 31; Jerry William Bremer, 66; and Pamela Denise Bremer, 64.

Gago was attempting to kill another child, a young girl, when he was killed, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

That child, along with an adult female, were injured in the incident and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities were investigating the incident as "extreme domestic violence."