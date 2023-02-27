Vancouver police ask public to report sightings of vehicle linked to 4 armed robberies

Police believe the same two or three suspects are responsible for armed robberies at two 7-Elevens and two gas stations all in the space of an hour Sunday morning.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are asking for the public's help to locate a vehicle and identify two or three suspects in a string of armed robberies at convenience stores Sunday morning.

Police described the suspects as male, but did not list any other identifying characteristics. Surveillance video screenshots included in a Vancouver Police Department news release show that the suspects were all wearing face coverings when they entered the stores.

The suspects were driving a stolen burgundy or dark-colored KIA Optima with Washington license plates numbered BDK5599, police said. They are considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees the vehicle is asked not to approach it and to call 911 immediately.

Armed with a silver handgun, the suspects robbed four locations between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Sunday on the east side of Vancouver, police said. Cash register money was taken from all four stores, along with money in a safe from one of them.

The suspects first hit a 7-Eleven at Mill Plain Boulevard and Northeast 97th Avenue, police said, followed by a second 7-Eleven at Northeast 136th Avenue and Northeast 4th Street, then a Chevron gas station at Southeast 162nd Avenue and 26th Street and finally another Chevron at Northeast 162nd Avenue and 18th Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

