Four show dogs missing after van stolen

Police said a van was briefly left running in a North Portland hotel parking lot with four terriers inside, and someone jumped in and drove off.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Four show dogs are missing after the van they were being carried in was stolen from a parking lot on Hayden Island Saturday morning, police said.

The dark blue Mercedes-Benz Metris cargo van had been briefly left running in the parking lot of a hotel on North Jantzen Drive when someone jumped in and drove away, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau. Four terriers were in crates inside the van.

The dogs' owners were visiting from King County, Washington for the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show at the Portland Expo Center, police said.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the van and call 911 if it's spotted, although they cautioned that there are likely similar-looking but unrelated vans out on the roads.

The van in question is described as having no license plates and a temporary tag in the rear window, police said. There is also a handicap placard and a Rose City Dog Show parking pass in the front window. The side and rear windows are tinted and there is a metal divider behind the front seats.

Anyone with information that is not time-sensitive is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and refer to case number 23-19222.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

