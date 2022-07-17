Two dead, two others injured in shooting at Vancouver house party

Police said more than 50 people were at a party when the shots rang out early Sunday morning.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two people died and two others were seriously injured during a shooting at a house party in Vancouver in the early hours of Sunday morning, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a home on the 3600 block of East 11th Street near East McLoughlin Boulevard around 1:20 a.m.

At the scene, police located three people with gunshot wounds. One of them was deceased and another died after being transported to a local hospital. The third victim was seriously injured.

Shortly after the incident, a fourth person with a serious gunshot wound arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

According to a news release, more than 50 people were attending a party at the home when the shooting happened.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to this shooting and witnesses provided limited information about the suspects, police said.