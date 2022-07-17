Two dead, two others injured in shooting at Vancouver house party

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two people died and two others were seriously injured during a shooting at a house party in Vancouver in the early hours of Sunday morning, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said.
Officers responded to a shooting call at a home on the 3600 block of East 11th Street near East McLoughlin Boulevard around 1:20 a.m.
At the scene, police located three people with gunshot wounds. One of them was deceased and another died after being transported to a local hospital. The third victim was seriously injured.
Shortly after the incident, a fourth person with a serious gunshot wound arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.
According to a news release, more than 50 people were attending a party at the home when the shooting happened.
It wasn't immediately clear what led up to this shooting and witnesses provided limited information about the suspects, police said.
Detectives from VPD's Major Crimes Unit and Safe Streets Task Force are leading the investigation.