4 people shot over 8-hour span in SE Portland and Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. — Four people were shot in four separate shootings in Portland and Gresham over an eight-hour span from Monday night into Tuesday morning. All four victims are expected to survive their injuries.

The first shooting happened at 11:27 p.m. Monday in the area of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 107th Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police released no suspect information. Anyone with information about this case should email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 21-205485.

The second shooting happened at 1:11 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Southeast 74th Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard. Officers tried to stop a vehicle they believed was involved in the shooting incident. After a short police chase, the car stopped near Southeast 100th Avenue and Henry Street and four people rank from the car. Two people were taken into custody, but the other two escaped. One of the two people taken into custody had been shot in the original shooting incident and was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Officers recovered a gun in the area where the car stopped and found 24 cartridge casings and one vehicle that had been struck by gunfire at the original crime scene. Anyone with information about this case should email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 21-205553.

The third shooting happened at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday near Southeast Holgate Boulevard and 108th Place. A person who'd been shot flagged down officers. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police made no arrests and released no suspect information. Anyone with information about this case should email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 21-205558.