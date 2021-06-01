Four men killed in SE Portland shooting identified by police

The men were found dead at a house on Southeast Boise Street, between 39th and 42nd Avenues, after the June 6 shooting.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) on Monday identified the four men who died after a shootout at a Southeast Portland home on June 6.

The men were found dead at a house on Southeast Boise Street, between 39th and 42nd Avenues. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported an attempted marijuana robbery led to a gunfight. Two men who flew to Portland from Texas and two half-brothers from Portland died. A third man from Texas got away in a van after the shooting.

PPB has not publicly released any details about what led to the shooting. On Monday, more than a week after the men were found dead, detectives released their names: 31-year-old Mitchell Nacoste, 27-year-old Kendall Gragg, 24-year-old Donovan Lenford and 23-year-old Eyion Willis.

All four men died of homicide by gunshot, PPB said.

Nacoste and Gragg were half-brothers, according to The Oregonian. Nacoste lived at the home where the shooting occurred and Gragg lived less than a mile away.

Family members allowed PPB to release photos of Nacoste and Gragg.