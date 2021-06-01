Report: Gunfight over marijuana led to 4 deaths at SE Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men from Texas and two half-brothers from Portland died after an attempted marijuana robbery led to a shootout at a Southeast Portland home Sunday night, according to a report in The Oregonian/OregonLive.
The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has released very few details about the shooting and has not reported any suspect information.
The Oregonian reported three men from Texas arranged a drug deal at the home on Southeast Boise Street, between 39th and 42nd Avenues. The gunfight happened around 10:30 p.m. and one of the three men from Texas got away in a van. Another Texas man called 911 from the home after the shooting but died.
PPB has not identified any of the people who died. The Oregonian spoke with family members who said two of the men were half-brothers.