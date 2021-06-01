Report: Gunfight over marijuana led to 4 deaths at SE Portland home

Four men died after the shooting in a Southeast Portland neighborhood on Sunday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men from Texas and two half-brothers from Portland died after an attempted marijuana robbery led to a shootout at a Southeast Portland home Sunday night, according to a report in The Oregonian/OregonLive.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has released very few details about the shooting and has not reported any suspect information.

The Oregonian reported three men from Texas arranged a drug deal at the home on Southeast Boise Street, between 39th and 42nd Avenues. The gunfight happened around 10:30 p.m. and one of the three men from Texas got away in a van. Another Texas man called 911 from the home after the shooting but died.