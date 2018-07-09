PORTLAND, Ore. — The former owner of the Portland Soccer Academy was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday for sex abuse and child pornography convictions.

Luis Edward Trybom, 39, was arrested on June 28, 2017 and again on Dec. 8, 2017 for multiple sex-abuse crimes. More victims came forward after Trybom’s June arrest, according to Portland police.

Trybom was convicted of third-degree sex abuse in 1997 and was a registered sex offender.

At his sentencing hearing Friday, Trybom heard statements from five victims, two of whom were in the courtroom. He apologized, acknowledging the pain he caused.

None of Trybom’s victims were participants in the Portland Soccer Academy.

© 2018 KGW