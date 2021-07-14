Ex-Seahawk Richard Sherman arrested for investigation of burglary domestic violence

Richard Sherman, who played seven seasons with the Seahawks, was arrested after allegedly trying to break into a family member's home in Redmond.

REDMOND, Wash. — Former Seahawk Richard Sherman has been arrested for investigation of burglary domestic violence after allegedly trying to break into a family member's home.

Sherman, 33, was booked into the King County Jail in Seattle on Wednesday at 6:08 a.m., according to jail logs.

The King County Sheriff's Office notified the Redmond Police Department Tuesday just before 11:30 p.m. that Sherman was possibly traveling to Redmond.

A resident called police at 2 a.m. to report a burglary. Sherman was trying to break into a family member's home, according to Redmond police.

Sherman fought with police when they arrived, according to Redmond police spokesperson James Perry, and officers used a police dog.

Meanwhile, Washington State Patrol troopers were investigating a hit-and-run crash involving Sherman.

Perry said police believe the burglary suspect crashed their car into a barrier on the eastbound State Route 520 exit to 148th Avenue Northeast. The suspect left the damaged car and fled the scene on foot, according to Redmond police.

A bail amount has not been set yet. This is typically set during a first court appearance or a second hearing, according to the King County Prosecutor's Office.

Sherman played seven seasons with the Seahawks from 2011-2017. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and then played three seasons with San Francisco.

The NFL Players Association released a statement saying it was aware of an arrest involved one of its players.

"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the association said. "We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."