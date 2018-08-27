A former employee at a Gresham high school pleaded guilty to luring a minor after an investigation determined she sent nude images of herself to a high school student.

Kecia Jean Weaver, 32, was sentenced to 24 months formal probation. Weaver's sentence includes treatment, classes and counseling.

In addition, Weaver is not allowed to contact the victim or have unsupervised contact with minors, and is barred from using social media apps not approved by her probation officer. Any supervised visits with minors must be approved by her probation officer.

“This [plea] offer was carefully crafted after going through the facts of this case, after discussions with the victim and especially after a lot of the mitigation provided by the defense in this particular case [was reviewed],” Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Nicole Hermann said during Monday’s hearing. “There was a very extensive psycho-sexual evaluation that was done that provided a lot of information both about Ms. Weaver and about how to move forward. ... A lot of the conditions of this probation rely heavily on the treatment classes and counseling as recommended [in] that evaluation.

"Given all of that, the victim is quite appreciative that Ms. Weaver has taken full responsibility in this case. ... It's been very clear that she has taken responsibility,” Hermann said in court.

On February 9, 2018, police received a report from the principal at Centennial High School about a potential sexual relationship between a student and staff member at the school.

Investigators learned that the student met Weaver at an after-school program during the student's freshman year. The two communicated via Snapchat from 2015-2017. Police said sexually explicit photos and videos were exchanged during that time.

There was no evidence that Weaver engaged in sexual contact with the victim, Hermann said.

Weaver was employed as a member of the support staff at Centennial High School. She was not a licensed teacher.

